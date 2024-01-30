Top Real Madrid target disappoints Spanish fans – ‘I’m happy here’

Real Madrid have outlined Alphonso Davies as their number two target for this summer outside of their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe this summer, but the Canadian is not yet ready to distance himself from the Bavarian side. In comments made to Kicker, he affirmed that he was content where he is.

It would be a major surprise if Davies had announced he was unhappy or willing to leave this far out from the summer transfer window, but other players might have played things more coy. Asked about his future and the incessant links to Los Blancos, Davies says he already has it all

“I feel very happy here. I play in an incredible team, at one of the absolute top clubs in Europe. I stay focused and give everything for the team and our fans.”

Los Blancos have been interested in the Canadian star since early last summer, and are hoping to do a deal with Bayern for €40-50m this summer, as he enters the final year of his contract. Recently, Manchester City and Chelsea have also been credited with interest in Davies, who has been unable to agree a new contract with Bayern, despite talks going on for months.