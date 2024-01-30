Swedish starlet delays Barcelona signing as Xavi Hernandez departure decision takes its toll

Lucas Bergvall was in Barcelona on Tuesday to meet with Deco, Sporting Director at the Catalan giants. It comes as a deal was agreed with Djurgardens for the 17-year-old midfielder, who is primed to arrive in the summer.

Bergvall has since returned to his native Sweden to undertake a period of reflection, before things can be finalised. At this stage, nothing has been agreed or finalised as far as personal terms go, as per Sport.

According to the report, Bergvall has been left “unsettled” by Xavi Hernandez’s decision to walk away from Barcelona at the end of the season. The topic was discussed during the meeting with Deco, with the Portuguese allaying any fears that the teenager had about his situation possibly changing with a new coach.

It must be said that Bergvall continues to trust in Barcelona, who were his clear first choice to join. Things should progress normally ahead of the winter transfer window deadline later this week.