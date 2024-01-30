Sevilla confirm departure of tearful club legend – ‘I don’t fully understand why I’m leaving’

Sevilla have confirmed the exit of Ivan Rakitic, as he heads to Saudi Arabia to sign with Al-Shabab. Rakitic has lost his place in the Sevilla line-up, and has admitted Quique Sanchez Flores’ decisions were key in his exit.

The 35-year-old Croatian follow another veteran in Fernando Reges out the door, ending his second spell at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Across the two, he won two Europa Leagues and captained them on numerous occasions. After returning following six years at Barcelona, Rakitic increased his totals to 323 games at Sevilla, 51 goals and 63 assists, leaving as an icon, and adopted son of Sevilla.

He is the 11th-highest appearance-maker in their history, and also the foreign player with the most appearances in their history.

“I was born in Switzerland, to a Croatian family, but my home is here in Seville. Now I have to leave, but I’ll be back. It won’t be on the pitch because I’m not getting any younger, but I’m determined to return in some capacity. I will continue watching from afar and support the team through this difficult season, but I’m sure everything will go smoothly. I will wear the shirt in places across the world to show what it means to be a Sevillista. Nothing compares,

“I am so grateful. This isn’t just a football club or a city, it’s my home. I am the same person I was when I arrived, I still do the things I like and have the same way of life. However, I walk away having grown up and as a man who can say with pride that I have played for the biggest team. I don’t fully understand why I’m leaving because I want to stay and help, but here we are. That has always been my thinking and it’s still hard for me to process that I’m not going to set foot in the Sanchez-Pizjuan any more.”

He confirmed he was intending on retiring at Sevilla, but that he was not content simply to sit on the bench and pick up a wage.

“I believe that stepping aside is the right thing for the club. The team’s needs must come first and that will always be the priority. So for this reason I am making this move.”

“The coach’s idea was not the same as mine. I have always played game after game, and coming on in one game and not in another, did not make me feel good. That made me rethink things. My idea was to be here until my last day as a footballer:”

Later that afternoon, they also confirmed the exit of central defender Federico Gattoni on loan to Anderlecht. The Belgian side have no option to buy on Gattoni. Rakitic’s departure comes after Sevilla brought in two central midfielders this January window in Hannibal Mejbri and Lucien Agoume, both on loan.