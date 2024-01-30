Sections of Real Madrid board opposed to signing of Kylian Mbappe

The 2023-24 edition of the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga could be able to end, as the 24-year-old is reportedly set to make an imminent decision on his future. He is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, which has seen Real Madrid push to pick him up as a free agent.

There’s no doubt that Los Blancos are very keen to sign Mbappe, especially since no transfer fee would need to be paid. However, unlike two years ago, it is no longer a case of all club officials being in favour of the France captain joining.

Sport say that several Real Madrid board members are opposed to Mbappe joining the club this summer. Many turned their back on the PSG forward after he U-turned on a move in 2022, and despite the opportunity to sign him having come back around, they have continued holding that stance.

Some at Real Madrid feel that the train for signing Mbappe has past, especially considering some of the players that have arrived since 2022, including Jude Bellingham. Still, the club’s overriding stance at this stage is that they want him – now it just remains to be seen whether they get him.