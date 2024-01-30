Real Madrid now have rough date for Thibaut Courtois return amid goalkeeping doubts

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been unable to make a firm decision on who his number two is following the injury to Thibaut Courtois, with Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga rotating in and out of the side. He might not have to make that decision come the crunch time of the season though.

As per Cadena Cope, if Courtois continues his pace of recovery as it is, then he will potentially be available at the start of April. Los Blancos will not rush his recovery, but is already doing some work on the grass. If Courtois did return, then it would solve perhaps the biggest question mark over Ancelotti’s starting XI this season.

Courtois has already declared that he will not be ready for the Euros this summer with Belgium, even if he returns to fitness ahead of the tournament. He also had a falling out with coach Domenico Tedesco before his injury. Real Madrid are also scheduled to get Eder Militao back from injury for the final stretch of the season too.