Real Betis to welcome back key trio following Africa Cup of Nations eliminations

Real Betis were the La Liga side with the most players with the most players away at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which is currently still going on. Ez Abde and Chadi Riad (Morocco) and Youssouf Sabaly (Senegal) were all called up for the tournament, and have subsequently missed Los Verdiblancos’ last five matches in all competitions.

However, all three will now make their returns to Seville, as their involvement in AFCON has now ended. Sabaly’s Senegal were knocked out by hosts Ivory Coast on Monday, with Morocco being bested by South Africa in their last 16 tie 24 hours later.

MD say that Sabaly, Abde and Riad will all return to Real Betis in the coming days, and they will be fit for this weekend’s match with Getafe at the Benito Villamarin. This is very good news for head coach Manuel Pellegrini, as all three are likely to be considered as regular starters for the rest of the season.