Osasuna star pushing for Real Betis move before transfer deadline – “He wants to come to Betis”

Following Borja Iglesias’ move to Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis are searching for a new striker, one that would arrive on loan until the end of the season. Their exploits so far have not been overly successful, although they have identified a top target: Osasuna’s Chimy Avila.

Avila is somewhat out of favour at Los Rojillos this season, and it appears that he is keen on a move away. Switching Pamplona for Seville would be an ideal career, according to Carlos Bilicih, one of his agents, as per Relevo.

“He wants to come to Betis.

“It’s not an easy negotiation. For Osasuna he’s an important player, very valuable. We are in a complex situation, because it is not in Osasuna’s interest to get rid of a player like Chimy Avila. The player is willing to come, as I have said, he is looking forward to a new challenge, he knows that he is going to perform a lot, he has a lot of confidence in himself that the fans are going to really like having him, because of the dedication he has.”

The clock is ticking for Real Betis to come to an agreement with Osasuna, with the winter transfer window closing later this week. If they can tie up a deal, it would surely be a shrewd piece of business.