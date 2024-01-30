Midfielder arrives in Barcelona to complete signing with Manchester United, Bayern Munich to miss out

Barcelona are set to make a signing before transfer deadline day according to the latest coming out of Catalonia, although it is highly improbable they will have an impact this season.

After spending €30m plus €31m on Vitor Roque earlier this January, Barcelona are looking to tie up a deal for 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Eintracht Frankfurt submitted the best bid, with an offer of €10m, but Barcelona hope to get the deal signed for €7m plus €3m in variables with Djurgardens. The likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been interested in him.

Más sobre Bergvall: el traspaso NO está todavía completado. La idea es hacerlo en las próximas horas si todo va bien. Desde un buen inicio @MatteMoretto informó del interés del Barça en el surco y ahora sí está a un solo pasito, diría una formalidad casi, de completarse. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) January 30, 2024

Bergvall has arrived in Barcelona, and was spotted having lunch with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco and his agent. Toni Juanmarti does highlight that a deal is not done, but it is expected to completed.

Sí, Lucas Bergvall está en Barcelona. 📍🇸🇪 https://t.co/XPJN3UiMPo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 30, 2024

He describes it as ‘almost a formality.’ Bergvall will not join Barcelona until the summer though, and will continue with Djurgardens until then.

Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall is having lunch with Deco and his agent in Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/Tsf5oRVZCM — Football España (@footballespana_) January 30, 2024

Bergvall has been compared to Sergio Busquets as a long-term answer to their lack of options in the pivot position, but is more of an ‘interior’, someone to play alongside a pivot. He will train with the first team, although his initial minutes will come with the Barca Atletic side.