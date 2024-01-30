Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Midfielder arrives in Barcelona to complete signing with Manchester United, Bayern Munich to miss out

Barcelona are set to make a signing before transfer deadline day according to the latest coming out of Catalonia, although it is highly improbable they will have an impact this season.

After spending €30m plus €31m on Vitor Roque earlier this January, Barcelona are looking to tie up a deal for 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Eintracht Frankfurt submitted the best bid, with an offer of €10m, but Barcelona hope to get the deal signed for €7m plus €3m in variables with Djurgardens. The likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid have also been interested in him.

Bergvall has arrived in Barcelona, and was spotted having lunch with Barcelona Sporting Director Deco and his agent. Toni Juanmarti does highlight that a deal is not done, but it is expected to completed.

He describes it as ‘almost a formality.’ Bergvall will not join Barcelona until the summer though, and will continue with Djurgardens until then.

Bergvall has been compared to Sergio Busquets as a long-term answer to their lack of options in the pivot position, but is more of an ‘interior’, someone to play alongside a pivot. He will train with the first team, although his initial minutes will come with the Barca Atletic side.

