“Maybe” – Barcelona Sporting Director Deco says he may have successor to Xavi Hernandez in mind

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new manager, a decision which is set to be taken by the hierarchy at the Blaugrana, but Sporting Director Deco is undoubtedly due to have a big say in the decision.

Xavi announced his exit on Saturday, stating on Tuesday afternoon that the job was ‘impossible to enjoy‘ and that his feeling was that no matter whom his replacement was, the same thing would happen to them.

Ahead of that choice, numerous names of managers have been linked to the job. As Deco exited lunch with potential signing Lucas Bergvall, he was hunted by the press. MD say he responded with ‘Maybe’ when asked whether he had decided on who he wanted to bring in.

🎥 Deco responde a las preguntas de los periodistas en la salida de la comida con Bergvall pic.twitter.com/vRjkhnVVy6 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) January 30, 2024

The likelihood is that he was just keeping the press on their toes. Unless that choice is Rafael Marquez, the likelihood is they would still be in talks with any candidates from outside of the club given the recency of the announcement. It would be a major surprise if the hierarchy had come to a conclusion so quickly too.