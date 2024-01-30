Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Barcelona’s long manager shortlist and their last-minute transfer business

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in the Daily Briefing.

Hit the breaks on Barcelona managerial hunt

Barcelona officially began the hunt for Xavi Hernandez’s successor on Saturday evening, after he announced he would be resigning on the 30th of June this year. It leaves Barcelona five months to find a replacement, and already the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Roberto de Zerbi and Jurgen Klopp.

Right now a lot of names are being linked to Barcelona, first it’s Roberto de Zerbi being linked, then Thiago Motta comes out, and then Imanol Alguacil too, who is on their shortlist, but that does not mean he is the one they’ll go for, even if President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco like him.

Barcelona have to think about it carefully, but they’ll probably start to evaluate their options more seriously from February onwards.

Thomas Tuchel has been in hot water after telling fans a move abroad still attracts him.

Why Erik ten Hag is holding up Facundo Pellistri’s exit

Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri has been a bit-part player for Manchester United this season, and has been heavily linked with a loan move away from the club. However Erik ten Hag is holding up the deal, despite United’s approval.

The truth is that the Manchester United manager still has doubts about whether the departure of Facundo Pellistri is the right thing for the club right now. Ten Hag is still undecided about the issue, taking into account injuries and the fact that Manchester United won’t sign anyone between now and the end of the window, he’s considering whether it will leave his squad short in the second half of the season.

It looks like he’ll make a decision in the coming hours – time is obviously running out – because everything else is done. Granada have an agreement with Manchester United, Pellistri has said yes to the move, and he’s ready to travel, so it’s just ten Hag’s OK they’re waiting on. The club are happy for him to leave.

Barcelona in last-minute dash for Xavi request

Xavi Hernandez might be leaving the club in the summer, but he still has nearly half a season to make his way through. Before the January window, Xavi, Deco and Laporta announced they were looking for a central midfielder to reinvigorate Barcelona, but they are still combing through their options, despite reports they will try to replace injured left-back Alejandro Balde.

Alejandro Balde is undergoing surgery and will be out for the rest of the season.

Barcelona are scouring the market in case they find an opportunity at the last minute to strengthen in midfield. Right now no names have come out, but that midfielder won’t be Lucas Bergvall.

The Catalans are in the final stages of negotiations with Djurgardens for the Swedish teenager, but that deal is for June, not this season. The rumours about a left-back don’t corrrespond to the information I have, it’s definitely a central midfielder.