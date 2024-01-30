Manchester City considering competing with Real Madrid for top summer target

Real Madrid’s have a habit of winning battles for the players they really want, but their designs on signing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies just got more complicated.

Davies is out of contract in 2025, and Real Madrid have been keen to sign him since the end of last season, and hope to spend €40-50m this year to secure his signature. The idea was that he would continue to rebuff Bayern’s efforts to renew his deal, forcing Bayern to accept a deal if they want to make any money on him.

That hinges on Davies turning down more money at Bayern in order to join Real Madrid and his friend David Alaba in Spain. Bayern’s offer is several million more than that of Los Blancos, as reported by The Athletic last week. Meanwhile the Daily Mirror (via Sport) say that Manchester City and Chelsea are considering moves for Davies too.

That could complicate matters for Real Madrid, who will not offer as much money in wages, and the competition could drive the price of a transfer up. That said, Real Madrid have previously managed to secure signings by first getting the player’s green light first, and negotiating with that in mind.

It remains to be seen if the reporting of City and Chelsea’s interest is sustained, which might give more of an idea as to whether their interest is serious. Should it be so, then Real Madrid may indeed have to consider the signing of Miguel Gutierrez back from Girona, who would be a much cheaper option for Los Blancos. Davies has been touted as Real Madrid’s top target outside of Kylian Mbappe though.