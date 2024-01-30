Long-standing Atletico Madrid coach announces departure amid reports of broken relationship with Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for a new fitness coach, after it was confirmed that Oscar “Profe” Ortega has decided to leave the club. The 65-year-old, who arrived at the club in 2011 alongside head coach Diego Simeone, was expected to depart at the end of the season when his contract expired, but instead, he will be leaving with immediate effect.

🚨🇺🇾 BREAKING and OFFICIAL: Profe Ortega announces his departure from Atlético Madrid after almost 13 years at the club. pic.twitter.com/yIoTjxSpNu — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 30, 2024

Ortega has been a notable and popular figure at Atleti over the last 12 and a bit years, although his standing has diminished over the last 12 months. Having been a part of Simeone’s coaching staff for over 17 years, across the likes of San Lorenzo and Catania, there have been reports of late that the pair’s relationship has broken down.

Reports (via Forbes) have suggested that Simeone was pushing for Ortega’s contract not be renewed by Atletico Madrid, so it could well be that this has been a large part of the Uruguayan’s decision to leave now. Still, he has been a big part of the success that the club has had for the last decade, so he can hold his head high in that regard.