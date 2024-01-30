Kylian Mbappe tells Paris Saint-Germain that decision on future is imminent – report

Paris Saint-Gemain forward Kylian Mbappe is reportedly on the verge of making up his mind on his future, as the January transfer window comes to a close.

According to Diario AS, Mbappe is close to a decision on his future, and has told PSG that they will know his decision in the coming days, at least within the next two weeks. While there has been little certainty on his future as a whole, there has been a relatively consistent line of reporting that the decision will be taken much sooner than it was last time his contract was running down, when the saga extended into June.

There have been varying reports on Mbappe and his talks with Real Madrid and PSG. AS claim that PSG have not put a formal offer on the table for Mbappe, but have asked him to first tell them if he will renew his deal or not. Other reports claim that he will earn roughly the same as he would currently by remaining at PSG, some €50m per season.

Meanwhile Real Madrid are keen to keep his demands in check, and want his salary to be closer to the likes of Jude Bellingham or Vinicius Junior. They would still make him the highest-paid player in the squad, but would not earn above €30m per year. Los Blancos have Mbappe as their top target, but will not break the bank for him, and neither do they want to be left at the altar as they were last time.

El Desmarque reported recently that Real Madrid were being asked to put €50m on the table plus a signing bonus of €175m for Mbappe, figures which he might come within striking distances of at PSG, but Real Madrid a priori will not get close to.

With Mbappe, uncertainty continues to reign. The French forward once again appears to have both clubs hanging on his word. Liverpool are reportedly interested too, but from a distance with little in the way of serious reports from France considering a more for him there. Real Madrid have been keen to put out the message that they are looking at other forwards, but there is no doubt he remains number one choice there.