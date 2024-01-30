Journalist claims Barcelona want to sign Sevilla star as Alejandro Balde replacement

Barcelona are expected to push for a signing before the winter transfer window closes later this week. Reports suggest that there is enough margin for someone to arrive, given that Alejandro Balde’s wage can be freed up as he is out of the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on his injured hamstring.

Differing reports have flip-flopped between Barcelona going for a left-back or a midfielder on loan until the end of the season, and for now, it could be that the former is more likely. Having discarded four options already, journalist Fernando Serrano have now reported that Marcos Acuna is a target for the Catalan giants.

Os lo digo yo antes de que salte la "sorpresa" el Barça quiere la cesión de Acuña. — Fernando Serrano (@OrtsSVQ) January 29, 2024

Acuna has only just returned from injury in the last week or so, and started against Osasuna on Sunday, but with Adria Pedrosa having performed fairly well in his absence, it’s far from certain that the Argentine will be a regular starter at Sevilla. As such, they may be open to letting him go.

If he were to make the move to Barcelona for the rest of the season, he would compete with Joao Cancelo and Marcos Alonso for the starting spot at left-back. In terms of achievable targets, the World Cup winner could well be the best out there.