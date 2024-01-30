Cruel blow for Almeria as star striker forced to undergo second surgery after broken leg diagnosis

It has been an utterly dismal season for Almeria. After 22 matchdays, they are still yet to win in La Liga, and sit rock bottom of the table with just six points. Their hopes of avoiding relegation are fading fast, and their chances of staying up have now suffered another blow, as their star striker is set to miss the rest of the season.

Back in October, during a match after Granada in which he scored a hat-trick, Luis Suarez suffered a broken leg. He would undergo surgery to rectify the issue, and returned to act for Almeria earlier this month.

However, it has become apparent in the last few days that something was wrong, and further tests have shown that his leg has not properly healed, which means that another surgery is now required, as per Marca. As such, he won’t play any further part in the current campaign.

It is a bitter, bitter blow for Almeria to be without Suarez for much of the campaign, and there’s no doubt that things could have been different if he stayed fit.