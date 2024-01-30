Celta Vigo icon to stand trial later this year after being accused of on-field sexual abuse

Celta Vigo icon Hugo Mallo, who spent 24 years at the club before leaving last summer at the end of his contract, is to stand trial later this year after being accused on sexual assault during an incident back in 2019.

As per Diario AS, the Criminal Court number 19 of Barcelona will host proceedings, with the trial’s start date set for the 11th of July. The matter has been under investigation for months, and relates to an incident that took place moments before the start of Celta’s match against Espanyol on the 24th of April 2019.

Mallo is accused of sexual assaulting the women who portrayed Espanyol’s parakeet mascot during that match. The following statement is from the complaint filed by the alleged victim.

“When Hugo Mallo reached the height of the pets, he gave the parakeet his hand as is usually done but when he reached (the alleged victim), who at that time was playing the role of the parakeet, he put his hands under the disguise and touched her breasts.”

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the alleged victim’s lawyer are requesting a 24-month prison sentence for Mallo.