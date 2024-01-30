Bayern Munich pushing to sign 22-year-old La Liga talent following prior agreement

Earlier this month, Bryan Zaragoza was officially announced as a Bayern Munich player, signing from Granada. As part of that deal, the 22-year-old is to remain at the La Liga strugglers until the end of the season, before beginning the next step in his career in the summer.

Bayern were happy to allow Zaragoza to stay at Granada, but things have now changed. With Serge Gnabry and now Kingsley Coman sidelined with injury, the German champions do not have any fit options on the wing, aside from Leroy Sane. As such, they want to bring in Zaragoza now, as per Relevo.

However, Granada have no interest in releasing Zaragoza early, according to Diario AS. Furthermore, there is no clause in the deal which can see Bayern break the loan early, so in order to get their man, they would need to re-negotiate before the winter transfer window closes later this week.

Zaragoza could well be the difference between Granada staying in La Liga or being relegated, so they will be desperate to keep him until the summer. For now, it remains to be seen whether that turns out to be the case.