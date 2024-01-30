Barcleona star Robert Lewandowski apologises to Xavi Hernandez twice following resignation

Some of the Barcelona players appear to genuinely have been upset by Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he will be departing in the summer. Despite reports that several veterans were not happy with his coaching, his departure was not the answer for some of them.

Multiple sources reported that Xavi was asked by Sergi Roberto to reconsider his decision in his first training session after the announcement. Now RAC1 (via MD) say that Robert Lewandowski not only asked Xavi to reconsider during that meeting, but also on Monday.

Lewandowski is hurt by the exit, and has taken it as a personal failure. Yesterday before he held a team-building lunch at his house for the whole Barcelona squad, without the coaching staff, he went to see Xavi at his home. He again apologised for the players’ lack of performances this season, and tried to convince him that Barcelona’s failings were more down to the players than him, hinting he should stay.

🚨 The coaching staff see Vitor Roque doing very well in training and believe he can become a top striker, but they want to bring the Brazilian slowly because he's still in an adaptation period. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/r6CJLj1Iz5 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2024

There is no hint of Xavi doing so though, who although he no doubt feels he is doing the best for the club, is also feeling relieved that the pressure will lift in the coming months. Lewandowski had reportedly been unhappy with Xavi’s tactical decisions this season, and was not convinced he was taking them in the right direction, but apparently has had a mea culpa since.