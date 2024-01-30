Barcelona’s minuscule budget to replace Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, leaving the Blaugrana plenty of time to find their replacement. With what means they have to do so might be more of a problem than identifying possible targets though.

🚨 Jürgen Klopp is the dream for Barcelona. The club think they can convince him for next season or the following season. @sanantheone pic.twitter.com/0N2dWKMODk — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2024

Xavi was under growing pressure due to results and performances, with speculation growing over his immediate future too. If Barcelona president Joan Laporta were to sack Xavi now, or before the end of the season, then they would have just €2.7m with which to do so. Relevo say that that budget would have to cover not only a new manager, but also a new coaching staff.

The reality is that Laporta would have had very few options available had he sacked Xavi, and if they continue to spiral, then logically it would be Barca Atletic coach Rafael Marquez that would carry the responsibility, as he would be the cheapest option for the Blaugrana. Laporta will no doubt be keen to maintain Xavi though, and only the threat of missing out on the top four will get in the way of that. The budget issues are likely to affect their choices for next season too though.