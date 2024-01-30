Barcelona turn down offer for teenage defender amid Ligue 1 interest

Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye has adapted well to life at Barca Atletic under Rafael Marquez, immediately becoming a regular under the former Mexican centre-back. So much so that other sides are willing to invest him as the future of their defence, even just six months after arriving in Spain.

On Monday night, news broke that Barcelona had received a bid from RC Lens of between €8m and €9m for Faye, who was signed for €1.5m from NK Kustosija in Croatia this summer. However Sport say that Barcelona have turned down the offer, and have no intention of letting Faye go.

The Senegalese central defender himself has no intention of leaving either. At 19 years of age, he feels he can make a push for the first team, and dreams of doing so. If Marquez were to get the big job at the end of the season, he would have a strong chance of being taken with him, as Barcelona look to sell defenders.

Faye is quick and robust despite his lack of height, and is good on the ball too. Marquez is still perfecting his positioning, but it’s been a promising start to life in Catalonia for him. As Pau Cubarsi has shown, currently there is room for youngsters in the first team if they can prove themselves.