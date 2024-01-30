Barcelona tracking left-back for summer after discarding four options to cover Alejandro Balde injury

Barcelona were likely to be looking for a left-back this summer anyway, but the injury to Alejandro Balde did open the door to a potential recruitment coming in earlier. Balde is out for the rest of the season following surgery, while Marcos Alonso will not return until March due to his back problems.

There have been reports that Barcelona are looking at potential options for now, and Sport claim that former target Nicolas Tagliafico of Lyon was considered, although was unlikely to be available on the cheap. Former Wolves defender Jonny Otto has just moved to PAOK in Greece, but was also thought of alongside Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan. All three have been discarded though.

Meanwhile Marca have revealed that Las Palmas left-back Sergi Cardona is of interest to Barcelona. Already being monitored by Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, the 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and has been performing well in his first season in La Liga. Barcelona have sounded out his representatives.

Yet not for an immediate deal. MD detail that Las Palmas have not been contacted over a potential deal for Cardona before the end of January. Neither has 19-year-old full-back Alex Valle, who is on loan at Levante from Barcelona. Tipped to back up Balde next season, Los Granotas are unaware of any plan to bring Valle back.

It looks as if Barcelona will forge ahead with 17-year-old Hector Fort, Joao Cancelo and central defender Jules Kounde as their primary full-back options. Should injuries continue to hamper Barcelona though, it could be defining issue in the second half of the season.