Barcelona to bring in 17-year-old Malian talent

Barcelona are currently gestating a deal for Lucas Bergvall, the 17-year-old Swedish talent that has captivated Europe’s elite, but it has been confirmed that they will be signing one of the premier talents from the African continent. Malian under-17 captain Ibrahim Diarra will join them in December of this year.

🔴⚫ Annonce officielle 🔴⚫ Ibrahim Diarra dit Kaka, part pour une formation à Barcelone dans le cadre de notre partenariat avec le @FCBarcelona. Nous lui souhaitons courage et succès dans cette nouvelle étape. Restez connectés pour suivre son parcours exceptionnel ! ⚽🌟 pic.twitter.com/34eLcjpX6j — Academie Africa Foot (@AfricaFootMali1) January 30, 2024

The deal was confirmed by the Africa Foot academy, who wished ‘Kaka’, as they nickname him, luck in his move to Barcelona. Being just 17 years of age, Diarra cannot join Barcelona officially until December of this year, when he turns 18, but have agreed with the academy for him to train with Barca Atletic for a period to help his adaptation.

🚨 OFFICIAL: 17-year-old forward sensation Ibrahim Diarra is flying to Barcelona for a training period. @AfricaFootMali1 🇲🇱 pic.twitter.com/YwaTtcYmZA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2024

Sport say that the deal to sign him is confirmed, and that Diarra will stands out for his vision, technique and marauding runs. Barcelona see him as a central midfielder for the future, although he has played further forward in the past too.