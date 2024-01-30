Barcelona sweating over long-term planning of key position as 24-year-old won’t be considered for role

Over the last couple of months, it has becoming abundantly clear how important Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is to this Barcelona side. The 31-year-old has had his critics over the last few years, but his absence of late has been felt significantly, with Inaki Pena unable to match his level, especially over the last few weeks.

In January alone, Barcelona have conceded 19 goals – a remarkable amount – and they still have to take on Osasuna on Wednesday evening. Although Pena has not performed particularly bad during this period, it’s become apparent that club officials have lost some trust in him, to the point that they do not see him as Ter Stegen’s long-term replacement, as per Cadena SER.

Arnau Tenas was supposed to be that, but he left Barcelona last summer after failing to agree terms on a new contract, and he would subsequently join Paris Saint-Germain. With him gone, it raises serious doubts as to who will be the club’s goalkeeper once Ter Stegen eventually steps aside.

In the short term, Barcelona will be pleased that Ter Stegen is very close to returning. The German stopper is back in training, and should be back in the team in the next couple of weeks. This should result in an upturn of performance, at least in the defensive department.