Barcelona register 20-year-old as first team player, inherits Pedri’s previous squad number

Barcelona have moved to register Fermin Lopez has a first team player. The 20-year-old midfielder, who has been with Xavi Hernandez’s squad since the start of the season, had been registered as part of Barca Atletic, but now, he is officially part of the first team setup at the Catalan giants.

Fermin has been very impressive since breaking on to the scene at Barcelona this season. He has established himself as an important player, which has included starting in El Clasico back in October. He signed a new long-term contract earlier in the season, and this has now been officially registered with La Liga.

🚨 Fermín López has been registered as a first team player and will wear number 16. @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/SJhTPZUq4w — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2024

As such, Fermin has been handed a first team squad number. He has previously worn #32, and now, he will adorn #16, which was previously worn by Pedri before he took over the number eight jersey.

Fermin certainly has the potential to have a very successful career at Barcelona, For now, he will be fully focused on helping his side right now, starting with the match against Osasuna on Wednesday.