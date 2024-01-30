Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says he would return to job in the future

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has not ruled out managing at Camp Nou down the line. The Blaugrana coach only announced his resignation on Saturday, but admitted that if the club needed him, then he would return to the hotseat.

Barring a surprise decision from Joan Laporta, Xavi will see out of the end of the season, but explained that part of the reason for his exit was that he did not feel he was needed.

“I don’t rule out returning. Barca will have me for whatever they need, but now I think they don’t need me. I had already decided. I think the work you do is not valued.”

Xavi would go on to say that he felt it was a major problem for the Blaugrana that the pressure was so suffocating, and calling it ‘impossible’ to enjoy the position.

That said, he did not point the finger at President Joan Laporta, saying he was a good president for the club, and that he had felt the support from him internally. The lack of value given to his work was not down to the club internally, but the environment.