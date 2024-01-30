Barcelona lose Joao Felix for Champions League clash with Napoli – report

Barcelona have just two competitions to focus on following their elimination from the Spanish Supercup and the Copa del Rey, but things are not getting any easier for Xavi Hernandez, who described both La Liga and the Champions League as very difficult today. In addition to Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez and Raphinha, Joao Felix has picked up an ankle sprain.

The Portuguese suffered the injury in training, and while Barcelona did not give a recovery time, as is customary. Sport report that he could miss a month of action though, and only a miracle will see him fit for their Champions League clash with Napoli on the 21st of February.

He will miss their clash on Wednesday with Osasuna, and their league ties with Alaves, Granada, Celta Vigo and in all likelihood, the visit of Getafe to Montjuic. Without Felix, Xavi is down to Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Vitor Roque and Ferran Torres in attack, although Raphinha should be back in time for the Napoli game. Youngsters like Marc Guiu and Pau Victor may see themselves get minutes in the coming weeks too.