Barcelona contacted Arsenal midfielder over January move

Barcelona openly stated before the January transfer window that they were looking for a midfielder to provide a shot in the arm for their side, a la Edgar Davids in 2004. However with less than 72 hours remaining in the transfer window, it looks to have passed them by.

Following Gavi’s injury, and the non-payment of their economic lever from Libero, the Blaugrana brought in Vitor Roque rather than a midfielder. While they are still scouring the market in case of a last-minute opportunity, it looks as if their finances will prevent them from signing anyone.

One of their targets was reportedly Arsenal veteran Jorginho. The Italo-Brazilian is out of contract this summer, and Barcelona contacted him, according to Sport. He was one of their options for the midfield, but any deal would have required him to rescind his contract with Arsenal and arrive on a free, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang did two years ago.

Barcelona do not have the space in their side, and neither is the Jorginho situation as tense as it was with Aubameyang. Given Barcelona are struggling financially, if the 32-year-old is still available in the summer, it would be no surprise if they spoke to him down the line.