Atletico Madrid to bring in Caglar Soyuncu replacement from La Liga rival

Atletico Madrid are set to complete a fourth deal in the transfer market in order to strengthen their defence ahead of the deadline.

Los Rojiblancos have already tied up deals for Moise Kean (still to be announced), Arthur Vermeeren and Horatiu Moldovan, while Caglar Soyuncu, Javi Galan and Ivo Grbic have departed in the last week. However with Soyuncu out the door and Cesar Azpilicueta out for multiple months, Diego Simeone has just Reinildo Mandava, Jose Maria Gimenez, Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso and Axel Witsel to cover his three central defensive positions. Reinildo is coming off a torn anterior cruciate ligament, while Savic and Gimenez have been injury-prone in recent years.

As such, Atletico have approached Gabriel Paulista, Football España can confirm, as first reported by Relevo. The 33-year-old Brazilian has been a regular at Valencia, but due to his salary was all set for a move to Besiktas before the transfer deadline.

However Atletico and Sporting Director Andrea Berta have moved quickly, and Gabriel will sign with Los Colchoneros in the coming hours barring any last-minute changes. Los Che are keen to move his €1.2m salary on, and he is a cheap option for Atletico.

Gabriel has spent the last six-and-a-half years at Valencia, following an €11m move from Arsenal, racking up 220 appearances for Los Che. An integral part of their side for many years, Gabriel had a close relationship with the fans, but will add an experienced option for Simeone. He is set for an 18-month deal with Los Colchoneros, and it does improve their depth, but is another ageing option in their defence.