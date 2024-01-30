Atletico Madrid secure future of talented youngster at expense of rivals Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid have been at war with rivals Real Madrid not just on the pitch of late, but also off it, and most accurately, in school. After the pact of non-aggression between the two was broken, Los Blancos pinched several of Atletico’s best academy talents, including Jesus Fortea. However this time Los Rojiblancos have secured the future of Taufik Seidou.

Seidou, 16, is a talented central midfielder for whom Atletico have high expectations. Blessed with a great engine, technical ability and good movement into the box, Seidou arrived from Malaga at the age of the 9. Beloved by his teammates, Seidou also speaks four languages, has good grades and has represented Spain at under-16 level.

Diario AS report that despite interest from Real Madrid, Atletico have managed to secure a deal with Taufik until 2029, signed just three days after he turned 16. The battle for talent in Madrid was always fierce until the pact was broken, but now it has become a matter of state for Los Rojiblancos, who are desperate not to see their best talents cherry-picked by their bitterest rivals.