Atletico Madrid deal for Juventus forward collapses

Atletico Madrid have pulled the plug on a deal to sign Moise Kean on loan from Juventus, as per multiple reports.

Kean was seen in Madrid on Sunday night, and had undergone medical tests ahead of a €500k move without an option to buy. Diego Simeone had even responded to questions about Kean, saying ‘all newcomers that come to help are welcome’.

Se espera que Moise Kean regrese a Italia en las próximas horas. https://t.co/Xpm5CQYAu7 — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) January 30, 2024

However at the last minute, the deal appears to have collapsed. Madrid-based sources report that Kean’s injury was going to take longer than Atletico had anticipated to recover from, and although there was a last-minute attempt to save the deal by negotiating on lower terms, Kean is now expected to head back to Turin shortly.

🚨🇦🇷 BREAKING: Ángel Correa will stay at Atlético Madrid.@PedroFullanaSER pic.twitter.com/GA8r90uDqk — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 30, 2024

It may be no coincidence that Argentine forward Angel Correa is set to stay, despite interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. Correa and Atletico were open to a move, but the Saudi side did not come close to their €30-40m asking price. It means Atletico will remain with four forwards in their squad.

Meanwhile following the signings of Horatiu Moldovan and Arthur Vermeeren, Los Rojiblancos are believed to be working on a deal for Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista.