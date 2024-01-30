Analysis: Barcelona can only sign one player (at most) before Thursday’s deadline – who should it be?

There is currently less than 48 hours until the 2024 winter transfer window closes in Spain. La Liga have extended the period by an extra day in order for clubs to have sufficient time to wrap up any deals, and one of those that could look to take advantage of this is Barcelona.

The Catalans have been looking to sign another player for much of the window. Following Gavi’s injury, a midfielder was wanted by head coach Xavi Hernandez, although there are no space in the club’s wage budget for anyone to be signed. However, with Alejandro Balde’s salary able to be removed from the wage bill, there now appears to be a slim, but sufficient margin that can be used.

The likelihood is that Barcelona will be able to afford one loan until the end of the season. As mentioned, a midfielder has been wanted, but Balde’s injury means that there is now a distinct lack of depth at left-back. Joao Cancelo and Hector Fort can play there, although both are natural right-backs. Marcos Alonso is an option too, although he looks to be way down the pecking order.

Given this, it could be wise for Barcelona to sign a new left-back, and they are said to be linked with Sevilla’s Marcos Acuna. The World Cup winner could be available as Adria Pedrosa is likely to continue as a regular option for Los Nervionenses, although it could well be that the Argentine is also retained.

A left-back does make sense for Barcelona, although with Cancelo now back from injury, he is more than capable of holding that position on his own until the end of the season. As such, it would probably be better served signing a midfielder.

It has become abundantly clear over the last few months that Barcelona desperately need to sign a defensive midfielder. Oriol Romeu has struggled to live up to the billing of being Sergio Busquets, which has forced Frenkie de Jong and Ilkay Gundogan to play in deeper roles, which has affected the balance of the side.

A natural single pivot is what Barcelona should be focusing on, although there could be a distinct lack of options in this field for the amount of money they have available to spend. Still, it would be a smart idea to look into this more than a left-back. However, for now, it remains to be seen wat approach Sporting Director Deco and the rest do take.