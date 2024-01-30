Alexander Sorloth: The former Crystal Palace striker enjoys a standout performance in 8-goal thriller against Barcelona

The standout result from Matchday 22 saw struggling mid-table side Villarreal get the better of Barcelona away from home in an 8-goal epic. After progressing to a two-goal lead in the 54th minute, Yellow Submarine let their lead slip by conceding three goals in the space of eleven minutes, with former Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly being the unfortunate victim of an own goal in the 71st minute.

Just when you thought Barca had completed the comeback, Villarreal fought back with a Goncalo Guedes equaliser and two goals in added time, which resulted in the announcement of Xavi’s departure at the end of the season.

With a goal and two assists in the game, former Premier League striker Alexander Sorloth enjoyed an impressive performance, scoring his team’s fourth goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time as Yellow Submarine caught Barca in possession, leaving Sorloth to slot the ball past the helpless Inaki Pena.

Since joining Villarreal in the summer, the 28-year-old has been searching for a good run of form with his team having only registered five wins until Saturday. Before joining Villarreal, the striker enjoyed a two-season loan spell at Champions League team Real Sociedad. During his time in San Sebastian, Sorloth scored 16 goals across the two seasons, with 12 in his second season helping his former side to Champions League qualification, following their stint in the Europa League in the previous campaign.

As well as his time in Spain, Sorloth has represented a number of clubs across Europe, notably spending an unsuccessful period at Premier League side Crystal Palace in 2018, during the tenure of manager Frank de Boer. After struggling for form and game time, the 6ft3 striker headed out on consecutive loans to Gent and Trabzonspor until a permanent move to RB Leipzig in 2020.

Playing alongside the likes of Francis Coquelin and Alberto Moreno, his new team will now be hoping this big win will kick start their so far disappointing season, when Villarreal face relegation threatened Cadiz on Sunday.