Xavi Hernandez’s €13m sacrifice for Barcelona despite departure

Barcelona’s financial situation is a long way from healthy, and while on a sentimental and symbolic level, Xavi Hernandez’s exit will not hurt their bank accounts.

The Blaugrana have already started the hunt for their new boss, and one of the considerations for that search is no doubt cost. Once again this season they are tight up against their salary limit, and it looks unlikely to improve any time soon.

As per Sport, Xavi will give up €8m due to him for the rest of his contract, running until 2025., while his coaching staff will also forego the €4m that they were to be paid next season too, in order to ease the blow for the club.

This comes after Xavi gave up €5m in order to get out of his contract at previous club Al-Sadd in order to facilitate a deal, as they could not afford his release clause.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said the day after his announcement that Xavi continued to be a ‘man of the club’, and certainly his willingness to leave money on the table makes a major difference for Barcelona. Had they decided to sack him, it might have hamstrung them even further this summer.