Xavi Hernandez will not retire from management following Barcelona exit

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was always tipped to be Barcelona manager even as a player, and when he began coaching in Qatar, it was seen as a preparation phase for the Blaugrana job. However Xavi is not against taking his ideas outside of Can Barca.

Al-Sadd were the only other side, excepting Spain and Catalonia internationally, that have seen Xavi as a player or a manager, leaving European football having only played at Camp Nou. However in management it appears he is hungry for more experiences away from the cauldron of Barcelona.

According to Esport3, Xavi intends to take a break after Barcelona, and rest. He wants to spend more time with his children and his family, after a taxing two-and-a-half years in the Barcelona job. After that, he is keen to get back into management. They note that before the Barcelona job, he turned down offers from Brazil and Borussia Dortmund.

While Xavi did well to change the trajectory of a sinking Barcelona, and go on to drag them to a league title, it’s also true that convincing performances have come in fits and bursts, and have been increasingly fleeting. No doubt his reputation has taken a hit this season, and it remains to be seen what level of offers he could attract down the line.