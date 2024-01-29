Three stars that Xavi Hernandez had convinced to sign for Barcelona that are now less likely to join

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will leave at the end of the season, and for the most part, due to his deficiencies as a coach. Yet there are also things Barcelona will miss about the outgoing man, one of which is his draw for players.

Since joining the club, Xavi has been heavily involved in recruiting their top targets, including the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen. Various signings mentioned Xavi’s impact on them during their decision process in persuadiing them to head to Barcelona.

⚠️‼️ "Xavi tenía apalabrados a ZUBIMENDI, KIMMICH y BERNARDO SILVA" 👉 "Deco viajó a donde estaba Xavi de vacaciones para decirle que eran imposibles" 🗣️🇵🇱 "Xavi ha terminado contento tras conversar con los jugadores, Lewandowski entre ellos" 🎙️ Sique Rodríguez pic.twitter.com/TqcsG81IS4 — Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 28, 2024

According to Cadena SER, it’s something he had done more of, but the financial situation at the Blaugrana prevented them from making bigger moves. Real Sociedad pivot Martin Zubimendi, Manchester City creator Bernardo Silva and Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich had all given Xavi their word that they would join if Barcelona could make the deal happen.

However Barcelona never had the means to do the deals. Sporting Director Deco reportedly traveled to tell Xavi while he was on holiday that anyone of that calibre was impossible, and instead Xavi was given Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix on loan.

Xavi’s successor will have a tough job on their hands. While the Blaugrana have a number of good players, and good young players, their financial constraints may well prevent them from bringing in the extra pieces to make sense of them. It looks as if it will be a shoestring budget for Deco and company to work with again this summer.