Real Madrid poach 16-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper from third tier side

Real Madrid are unlikely to be active in the final days of the transfer market, at least in terms of their senior side, but they have added to their stable of goalkeepers behind the likes of Andriy Lunin, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Thibaut Courtois.

16-year-old goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn, who has been playing for the under-19 side at Rayo Majadahonda, is joining the club after agreeing a move in the late summer. Voloshyn joined Rayo Majadahonda after fleeing the war in Ukraine,leaving his parents behind, and will join training at Valdebebas this week, as per Relevo.

Voloshyn is already two metres tall, and is compared to David de Gea in his gangly physique. Introverted, he has nevertheless shown plenty of character at Majadahonda, and has good reflexes, but is also comfortable playing the ball out from the back.

Currently 18-year-old Fran Gonzalez is the goalkeeping gem that Real Madrid are excited about, and he has been making first-team squads this season. Voloshyn is another they have high hopes for.