Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti picks out La Liga colleague for praise – ‘I like your team’

Real Madrid may have come out victors on Saturday, but there was plenty of mutual respect between themselves and Las Palmas. The two best defences in La Liga faced off, and both sides caused problems for each other.

After the match, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti congratulated Las Palmas manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, saying “Congratulations, they’re doing very well. I like your team.”

“Thank you, thank you very much!” responded Garcia Pimienta.

Midfield star Toni Kroos was also seen conversing with Garcia Pimienta after the match, both in good spirits. On Instagram after the match, Kroos would comment under a post of them both saying ‘Great Coach’.

Las Palmas were only promoted last year, and have the second lowest salary limit in La Liga, above only Alaves. The Canary Islanders have surprised many with their performances though, and are currently on course to avoid the drop, with a 15-point gap to Cadiz in 18th. Meanwhile if any of the Copa del Rey semi-finalists other than Real Mallorca were to win the tournament, Las Palmas would be just three points off a European spot.