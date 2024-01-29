Real Betis make late move to sign star winger from midtable La Liga rivals

Real Betis are looking to do some late business in the transfer window, and it could have a major impact on relegation battle.

Following the exit of Borja Iglesias on loan to Bayer Leverkusen, Betis are working on signing Chimy Avila in order to replace ‘El Panda’. Meanwhile Betis are also in talks with Botafogo over the potential exit of Luiz Henrique for a fee in the region of €20m.

As a result, Relevo say they have identified Alaves winger Luis Rioja as a replacement. The 30-year-old winger is from Andalusia and has openly said he is a Betis fan. He has until 2025 left on his deal, and Alaves could be facing their last chance to make good money on Rioja, but Luis Garcia Plaza will be loathe to lose one of his most dangerous attacking threats in the final days of the market.

Rioja has four goals and three assists in 22 appearances this season, but that accounts for nearly a third of the 22 goals that Alaves have scored this season. Alaves are 10 points clear of the drop zone currently, and having an excellent year so far, but this could threaten their good form.