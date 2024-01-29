Milan to move for 16-year-old Spain right-back in multi-million deal

AC Milan appear to have identified Spain as an area in which they can pick up talent, after benefitting from a loan for Brahim Diaz, the signing of Theo Hernandez, and most recently the loan of 18-year-old right-back Alex Jimenez. Their next target is perhaps the right-back that will be challenging Jimenez through the years for Spain, as the Rossoneri prepare a move for Buba Sangare.

Just 16 years of age, Sangare has been playing for Levante’s under-19 side, but made his debut for the Granotas last month in December in the Copa del Rey, and came on for his Segunda debut against Mirandes just over a week ago. Sangare is a regular for the under-17 Spain side too. According to Marca, Sangare will be subject to an offer of around €2m from Milan, and it seems likely a deal will get done.

He has a contract until 2027, which at least gives Levante some negotiating power. At 16 years and 4 months old, he became the youngest player in Levante’s history, and certainly looks a promising prospect for a position that outside of Dani Carvajal, has been a problem area for La Roja.