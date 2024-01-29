Getafe back to winning ways against against a Granada mired in relegation zone

Getafe 2-0 Granada

Getafe returned to winning ways at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez by virtue of the joint-top goalscorer in La Liga, Borja Mayoral.

Los Azulones pressed high in the first half, and spent most of it in Granada’s half, causing significant issues for Los Nazaries. While they could not convert the clearer openings they created, they did take what was given to them. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring just after the 20-minute mark, escaping a defender near the halfway line, and firing a shot from the edge of the box. Taking a deflection, it wrongfooted Agustin Batalla in the Granada goal.

Batalla was wrongfooted again 15 minutes later, when he slipped before receiving a backpass under pressure from Mayoral. Trying to play his way out of trouble, Mayoral blocked his pass, and could tap into an empty net. It takes him onto 14 goals, level with Artem Dovbyk and Jude Bellingham at the top of the scoring charts.

In the second half, Granada did respond, and at times looked after the ball well. Yet when a Myrto Uzuni penalty cannoned off the inside of the post and away to safety, it seemed that their comeback was always going to fall short.

A tense night, Alexander Medina’s side remain six points shy of safety with 16 games to go. Getafe moved back into the top half with a win. They are 7 points away from a European spot, and will make up their game in hand against Real Madrid in midweek. Granada welcome Las Palmas to Nuevo Los Carmenes next Saturday.