Exclusive: Why Erik ten Hag is holding up Manchester United exit to La Liga club

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri has already packed his bags to leave the North-West of England in order to swap it for sunnier climbs in Granada. Yet he is waiting on a call from manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is holding the deal up, as Matteo Moretto has revealed on The Daily Briefing. Ten Hag is not yet convinced that the Red Devils have enough squad depth to let Pellistri go, in the knowledge that they will do no more business before the end of the window. The club and the player are happy to make the move happen, and with time running out, a decision is imminent.

Pellistri would be going into a Granada side managed by compatriot Alexander Medina, who has the uphill task of guiding Los Nazaries to safety, while currently six points removed from 17th-placed Celta Vigo. The 22-year-old will not have an easy route into the team though, with Myrto Uzuni and Jose Callejon competing for a spot on the right wing.