Exclusive: Barcelona still looking for last-minute signing but not to replace injured Alejandro Balde

Barcelona are still looking at their options in the transfer market with just three days to go, but are fast running out of time and ideas.

Manager Xavi Hernandez announced his decision on Saturday night to leave the club in the summer, which has filled the headlines. Yet the Blaugrana are still looking at ways to reinforce their squad for rest of the season.

After Vitor Roque came in as an emergency signing off the back of Gavi’s season-ending injury, Alejandro Balde’s season-ending surgery allows the Blaugrana to do the same. Following reports that Barcelona are on the hunt for a replacement for Balde for the rest of the season, Matteo Moretto has revealed (via The Daily Briefing) that they are in fact looking for a central midfielder. No names have been revealed, but they are scouring the market for a last-minute opportunity.

Before the transfer window opened, Xavi, Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta all announced that they would be trying to sign a central midfielder in January. The latter said he wanted a player like Edgar Davids, who was signed by Laporta during his first spell, and helped kickstart the Frank Rijkaard era.