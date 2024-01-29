Ex-Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has another offer to return to football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been out of the game since his contract expired at Old Trafford last summer. Reports in England suggest he could be the latest big name to head to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Shabab started off last summer by recruiting Yannick Carrasco, but now are also due to bring in Ivan Rakitic from Sevilla. They have also been linked to Hakim Ziyech and Miguel Almiron. Sources in England, via Sport, say that de Gea is in negotiations over a deal with Al-Shabab, who have already put an offer on the table.

The 33-year-old is probably headed towards the twilight of his career, but remains an excellent shot-stopper, and he has been linked with a number of clubs, not least Real Madrid following the injury to Thibaut Courtois, and Bayern Munich. This cycle under Luis de la Fuente may well have been his last chance to return to Spain duty, but it appears to be fading into the distance.