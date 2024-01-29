Barcelona youngster subject to late transfer offer from Ligue 1 club

Barcelona have had trouble making money in the transfer market of late, and have been given an opportunity to turn a quick profit. However it would mean bidding farewell to one of their most promising defenders.

Senegalese centre-back Mikayil Faye signed from NK Kustosija in the summer for €1.5m, and did not take long to start impressing under Rafael Marquez at Barca Atletic.

Yet Fabrizio Romano reports that their belief in Faye will be tested. Ligue 1 side RC Lens have made a loan offer for Faye with an obligation to buy of around €8-9m. It would boost their quest to return to the black in terms of their salary limit in the summer. Romano does say that until now, Barcelona have been against accepting any offers for Faye.

🚨🟡🔴 EXCL: RC Lens have submitted formal bid to Barcelona for talented 2004 born defender Mikayil Faye. Loan with obligation to buy proposal — around €8/9m package. 🔵🔴 It’s up to Barça but club position has always been clear until today: all proposals were rejected. pic.twitter.com/p73sFUOLBF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2024

The 19-year-old had already attracted interest from Girona this season, and the Catalan side are said to be keen on him for the summer. Faye is not particularly tall, but is a sturdy and quick defender with good ball-playing skills. His defensive instincts are still being fine-tuned.