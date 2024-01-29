Barcelona send final offer for 17-year-old protege who would join first team in the summer

Barcelona are looking to land Swedish talent Lucas Bergvall, and the reports coming out of Catalonia are that a deal will be completed this week.

The Blaugrana have been pursuing Bergvall for several months, but have faced stiff competition for his signature. Juventus, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have all been linked with Bergvall, but it is Eintracht Frankfurt who have tabled a €10m offer for him.

Now Relevo report that Barcelona have sent a second offer, the first of €6.5m being rejected, which amouts to €7m plus €3m in variables (Fabrizio Romano), which Djurgardens are to accept. Bergvall had given his word to Barcelona’s sporting department in recent weeks that he would prioritise their offer over all others, and if the Swedish giants do accept the offer, then the deal will be done.

https://twittercom/FabrizioRomano/status/1751707994734088491?s=20

Bergvall will not link up with Barcelona until June, when the deal will be completed, and will be a member of the first-team squad. He could be registered as part of Barca Atletic though, as he will start off playing for the affiliate side initially, while training with the seniors.

Courted by Europe’s elite, and admired for his technical quality and ability to progress the ball forward, Barcelona clearly see him as a potential key player for the future. Given their stable of young midfielders, including Gavi, Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Frenkie de Jong, they must feel Bergvall has the talent to be special.