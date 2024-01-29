Barcelona looking to bring in defender on loan in final hours of transfer market

Barcelona might have lost to Villarreal over the weekend, and lost Xavi Hernandez in the process, but they are not giving up on the season. It may well be that the Blaugrana fear they could miss out on Champions League football if things continue to spiral, but either way, they are working to bring in a defender.

Following the injury to Alejandro Balde, which will keep him out until the end of the season, Barcelona are pursuing a left-back to replace him claims Gerard Romero. They are working on two options currently, with one hailing from the Premier League, and another from La Liga that they could bring in on loan.

Despite their salary limit issues, Barcelona would be able to register their salary in place of the injured Balde for the rest of the season as an emergency transfer. Marcos Alonso is also out until March, leaving Joao Cancelo as the only option to fill the left-back position in the senior squad until that point.

It should be taken into account that the loan will cost Barcelona next season. Whatever money they spend on the loan now will come out of their salary limit for the coming season, as is the case with Vitor Roque joining in January, replacing Gavi in the squad.