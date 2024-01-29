Barcelona interested in favourite for Liverpool job following Jurgen Klopp departure – report

Barcelona are on the hunt for a new manager following Xavi Hernandez’s statement that he will be leaving his club at the end of the season, and already numerous candidates have been bandied around for the position.

Michel Sanchez, Thiago Motta and Luis Enrique have all been linked to the position and since dismissed it. Other names mentioned include Hansi Flick, Thomas Tuchel, Mikel Arteta and Rafael Marquez.

Now Marca say that Barcelona are interested in Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto de Zerbi, who was mentioned as an outside shout to replace Ronald Koeman two years ago. Playing excellent football, improving young players and good results have put him in the frame. With a €10m release clause, which Brighton want to double with a new contract extension, de Zerbi is also second favourite for the Liverpool job after Xabi Alonso.

It should be noted that the same report also posits Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta as a potential option, but he has shut down any chance of him leaving London for the Blaugrana. The number of candidates allows the public to draw one conclusion – there is no clear option for the Blaugrana in the same way that there was when Xavi was appointed.