Barcelona furious with coach for response to Xavi Hernandez resignation

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez will depart at the end of the season, and most coaches, see here Michel Sanchez, Thiago Motta or Luis Enrique, have avoided questions on links to his job. There is one manager who threw his hat in the ring for the position though.

Barca Atletic manager Rafael Marquez was more willing to entertain the idea, saying ‘who could say no to an opportunity like that?’ Sport say that those words did not go down well in Can Barca, and took little time to reach the ears of board. Enormously frustrated with the Mexican, they say that his words were met with disbelief that someone of his experience could fall into the trap of speaking about the role with Xavi’s departure not yet 24 hours old.

The report goes on to detail that Marquez is now well aware of the impact that his words have had on the hierarchy, and will be guarding his words more carefully going forward.

Marquez has been suggested as a potential interim option should results continue to spiral under Xavi. He would not only be an immediate option, but a cheap one two, and his candidacy cannot be ruled out for the summer either, due to his close links with Sporting Director Deco and President Joan Laporta. Currently Barca Atletic are 6th in their Primera RFEF group, six points off top spot.