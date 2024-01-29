Atletico Madrid hit with injury blow ahead of Real Madrid clash and Copa del Rey semi-final

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for arguably two of their three biggest games left on the calendar as things stand, but have suffered an injury blow as they prepare for it.

After Alvaro Morata and Jose Maria Gimenez came off against Valencia with injuries, Marca say that the Uruguayan will be out for two to three weeks. That in theory will have him out of action against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday, Real Madrid on Sunday, Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey semi-final next Wednesday, and potentially also clashes on Sevilla and Las Palmas.

🎙️ Antoine Griezmann: “Morata told me he’s aiming to be available for the Madrid derby, so that’s good.”@cope pic.twitter.com/ULaIIwhlmP — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 29, 2024

However Diario AS paint a more positive picture. They say that Gimenez will miss the next two games, but does have a chance to make the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. Meanwhile the news is more positive on Alvaro Morata. He too came off in their win over Valencia on Sunday, but his was an impact injury on his knee. While he will miss the Rayo game, he has a good chance of recovering in time for Los Colchoneros’ trip to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Morata has been one of the most lethal strikers in Spain this season, and his partnership with Antoine Griezmann has been their driving force this season. Diego Simeone may well consider keeping Reinildo Mandava in the line-up for Sunday, heading to the stadium where he injured his anterior cruciate ligament last season. Stefan Savic is the only real alternative for Simeone, with Caglar Soyuncu loaned to Fenerbahce and Cesar Azpilicueta injured.