Atletico Madrid forward returns to club with no offer following trial period

Atletico Madrid winger Vitolo is yet to escape his injury nightmare, as he searches for a way to return to football.

The 34-year-old former Sevilla winger has been hampered by injuries more or less since he moved to Los Rojiblancos, and in particular over recent years. Over the last three years he has played just 324 minutes of football across two loan spells with Getafe and Las Palmas, but this year is an unregistered member of the Atletico squad.

He had spent last week training with Emirates Club FC, where compatriots Paco Alcacer and Andres Iniesta are plying their trade, but they have decided against offering him a contract. Relevo say he is back in Spain, and continuing his hunt for a new side. His contract with Atletico is up at the end of the season, and he will be free to pursue a new job wherever he pleases.

Those injuries have got in the way of what was an impressive carreer, with four goals in 12 Spain caps. Atletico spent nearly €36m to sign Vitolo from Sevilla in 2017, but it’s been a rough ride for him since.